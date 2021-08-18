Gardaí seek assistance in locating man missing from Rosslare

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 20 year old Faisal Alkozay who was last seen in the Rosslare area of Wexford at 1:20am on Sunday, August 15.

Faisal is described as being 5’ 10” in height, of slim build with short black hair. When last seen Faisal was wearing a black polo shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Faisal are asked to contact Gardaí in Wexford on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.