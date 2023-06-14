Gardaí say ‘no criminal activity’ despite cordoning off Wexford town green area for hours

There was a strong garda presence as gardaí cordoned off a green area near a children’s playground in Wexford town in the early hours of this (Wednesday) morning.

Gardaí maintained a constant presence at the green in Maudlintown for up to seven hours as bemused locals anxiously watched on and made their way to work.

They were offered no detail from those attending the scene other than gardaí had responded to “a serious incident”.

The rumour mill has gone into overdrive, with several locals reporting having heard that a man was stabbed on the green in an early morning attack.

Having left the scene shortly after 8 a.m. this morning, gardaí were reasonably vague about what had transpired, but confirmed that they responded to a call there at approximately 1 a.m.

"Gardaí attended the scene,” a spokesperson said. “No offences have been disclosed at this time.”

They also added that: “There are no reports of an assault or any criminal activity in relation to this incident at this time.”