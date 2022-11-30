Gardaí risk lives saving couple swept away in Barrow river in Graiguenamanagh

Gardaí rescued two people from the River Barrow in Graiguenamanagh in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The brave gardai who risked their lives to save two people who were being swept away in the river Barrow in Graiguenamanagh on Sunday morning have been hailed as heroes.

The firebrigade and Sgt John O'Sullivan and Garda Kevin Fitzpatrick saved two lives in a dramatic, night-time rescue from the river.

At 1.30 a.m. gardaí were advised that initially that a woman had jumped into the River Barrow from the Graiguenamanagh Bridge close to the Tinnahinch side. Gardaí immediately responded, arriving within seconds and learned that a female in her twenties had fallen from the bridge a short time before and was nowhere to be found.

The river was in full flood and Gardaí started a search. While doing so it was learned that there may be a second person in the river, a man in his thirties – believed to be the woman's partner.

When Gardai went to the Graiguenamanagh side of the river, they found a woman on the bank shouting out to a male clinging to a tree overhanging the river. The reach of the lifebuoy was not far enough and the man was only hanging on against a strong current

Meanwhile additional gardaí from Thomastown arrived. Both Sgt O’Sullivan and Garda Fitzpatrick entered the water and with the aid of the lifebuoy were able to get it around this man.

With the aid of the local firebrigade and Michael Doyle, Fire Station Officer, Graiguenamanagh, who also entered water, all three were safely brought from the river.

A number of bystanders also offered support to the emergency services.

Both the male and female were later removed to hospital for treatment and are expected to make a full recovery.

Sgt PJ Farrell of Thomastown Garda Station said the two guards bravely put their lives at risk, adding that several lives could have been lost on Sunday in the river.

“They brought the two parties to safe ground. The river was very high. It was a lucky escape for all four.

"The guards could have been caught up in the swell so two of three lives could easily have been lost. We’d urge people thinking of entering the water to be extra cautious as you really don’t know what way it can pull you."