Gardaí ready to mark 100 years in Wexford town with march and open day

TO mark 100 years of An Garda Síochána in Wexford town, Wexford gardaí are looking forward to rolling out the red carpet for the general public and inviting them to take a look around their state of the art headquarters in Mulgannon on Monday, June 6.

To mark the milestone for policing in Wexford town, local gardaí will march from Wexford town centre to the garda station at 11 a.m. From 12 noon, people are invited to come along and join in the celebrations.

They’ll be able to avail of tours of the station and facilities, check out the garda vehicles which includes the garda helicopter, interact with the garda mounted unit and dog units as well as the armed support unit, roads policing and the garda water unit.

"We are delighted to invite our local community to our Open Day,” said Sgt Denis Murphy. “The event is being held to mark 100 years of An Garda Síochána in Wexford Town and Gardaí will be marching from to Georges Street to Wexford Garda Station to mark the occasion. We’ll have a number of local and national specialist units there on the day, along with friends and colleagues from other emergency services and other local frontline organisations.”

The march will commence at 11 a.m. on the bank holiday Monday and the station will be open to the public from noon. All are invited to come along.