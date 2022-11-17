Gardai launch investigations as bodies of two women discovered in Wexford

THE gardaí in County Wexford are investigating the deaths of two women whose bodies were found in separate incidents in Enniscorthy and Gorey on Monday.

The body of a Latvian woman in her 50s was discovered in an apartment in Park Lodge, across from Enniscorthy Garda Station at around 1.20 p.m.

A spokesperson for the gardai said the landlord of the apartments hadn’t seen the woman for some time and alerted the gardaí.

They then entered the apartment and found the woman deceased. Her body was removed from the scene to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem examination.

However, the garda spokesperson said the woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

Also on Monday, at around 10.10 a.m. the body of a woman in her 40s was discovered at a house in the Gorey Hill area. The woman is believed to be local. The garda spokesperson said the two deaths are unrelated.

He also said that while an investigations were launched into the circumstances surrounding both incidents neither death is being treated as suspicious.