Gardaí investigating burglary in Knockanure

THE gardaí in Bunclody are investigating a burglary that occurred at a house in the Knockanure area sometime between January 15 and 23.

Sergeant Margo Kennedy, said the house was unoccupied at the time as the owners were away and the intruders gained entry to the property through a rear bedroom window.

Two phones were taken during the incident along with two rings, a Claddagh ring and a wedding band.

An appeal is being made for information relating to the incident and anyone who may have seen people acting in a suspicious manner in the area at any time between January 15 and 23, is asked to contact Bunclody Garda Station on 053 9377102.

All information forwarded will be treated in strict confidence.