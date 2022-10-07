Gardaí investigate thefts from cars in Enniscorthy

THE gardaí in Enniscorthy are investigating a series of thefts from cars that occurred in the Bellfield Springs and Marlfield areas of the town.

The crimes were committed at around midnight on Monday, September 26, and involved five vehicles being entered without authorisation.

It’s believed all five vehicles were unlocked at the time and cash and wallets were taken from some of them.

Superintendent Denis Whelan said the gardaí are appealing for people to not leave any valuables of money in their cars and to ensure they are locked when unattended.

However, there were unconfirmed reports there was a power failure in the area at the time and residents were using their cars to charge their phones which may have attributed to the fact so many of them were unlocked.

The gardaí are appeal for information from witnesses who may have seen people acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

The gardaí in Enniscorthy can be contacted on 053 9242580 and all information will be treated in strict confidence.