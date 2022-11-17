Gardai identify youths responsible for vandalism in County Wexford cemetery

A railing surround on one of the graves was deliberately pulled apart. (Pic: David Parks)

THE gardaí in Enniscorthy, in County Wexford, have identified the people responsible for committing acts of vandalism in a local cemetery.

The incident occurred in St Mary’s Church Cemetery, which is located in the centre of Enniscorthy, at around midday on Sunday, November 6.

Commenting on the incident Reverend Nicola Halford said it’s an ongoing issue despite the fact there is CCTV cameras in the area. The vandalism occurred in an area towards the back of the church that is relatively obscured from the vision of passers-by on the street outside.

“There is a huge amount of anti-social behaviour at the back of the church,” said Rev. Halford.

However, speaking about the incident on Thursday, Superintendent Denis Whelan said progress was being made in the investigation.

“We’ve identified the youths involved in the incident,” said Supt Whelan, who also commented that the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Rev. Halford said that with the parish hoping to turn the church grounds into a community space for everyone to use it’s frustrating for such anti-social behaviour to occur let alone the complete disrespect it shows to the families of loved ones buried in the cemetery.

In the most recent incident headstones broken or damaged and grave surrounds deliberately pulled apart.

“I’m just very disappointed and disheartened by this because these are people’s graves we are talking about,” said Rev Halford.

She also commented that there are similar anti-social behaviour issues in the Church of Ireland cemetery in the Moyne area of Enniscorthy where such activity is making visitors to the graveyard feel nervous and unsafe.

Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour in either cemetery is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9242580.