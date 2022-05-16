Gardaí following direct line of enquiry after windows smashed in three New Ross businesses

Gardaí are following a direct line of enquiry into the criminal damage of three prominent New Ross properties.

Vodafone and Blossoms boutique on Mary Street had windows smashed at some time between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, May 7 to May 8, while The Tholsel council building was also targeted. “We are following a definite line of enquiry. Anyone with information can contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030. It will be treated confidentially. This has been a big inconvenience for the people affected,” said a garda spokesperson.