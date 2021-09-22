Wexford

Gardaí appealing for information after Wexford crash that left two women seriously injured

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Expand

newrossstandard

David Looby

Gardaí are appealing for information following the crash on the Dunmain road on Tuesday afternoon, which left two women seriously injured.

The three vehicle accident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. following a head on collision near a bend in the road.

