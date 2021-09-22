Gardaí are appealing for information following the crash on the Dunmain road on Tuesday afternoon, which left two women seriously injured.

The three vehicle accident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. following a head on collision near a bend in the road.

Emergency services attended the scene and a local woman in her fifties was removed by the Medivac rescue helicopter to Tallaght Hospital.

The driver of one of the vehicles – a local woman in her twenties – was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford for treatment to her serious injuries, while a third person was taken to the same hospital for minor injuries.

"Two people were seriously injured at Ballylane. The scene was sealed off. It’s a criminal investigation and we are looking to speak to anyone who was on the road or witnessed anything,” a garda spokesperson said.

Dash cam footage, in particular, is being sought and people are asked to call gardaí on 051 426030 if they can be of any assistance.

Ambulance officer with the national ambulance service, Ger Carthy said: “Thank you to the staff of the National Ambulance Service from Wexford, Waterford, Tipperary and our colleagues on board Medivac 112 for another successful operation in New Ross following a serious road

traffic accident. Could I also thank New Ross Fire service and the

Gardai from New Ross for their help and support. Two patients

transferred by road to Waterford and one airlifted to Dublin. We send

our best wishes to all.”