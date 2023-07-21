Gardaí appeal for information after pedestrian hit by car in Wexford

Man was brought to St Vincent’s Hospital

Gorey Gardaí are appealing for information following an incident where a pedestrian was injured in the Hollyfort road

Gardaí are appealing for information after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Gorey in the early hours of Friday, July 21.

The man was transferred to St Vincent’s Hospital after the incident which took place at the North Parade on the Hollyfort Road in Gorey, between 12 midnight and 1am. The road was closed following the incident but is expected to reopen by 11 am on Friday morning.

A garda spokesperson said the extent of the man’s injuries are unclear at present.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area, or who may have dashcam footage, to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 9421222.

The scene was preserved and technically examined by gardai.