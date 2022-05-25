Garda warning after theft from cars in New Ross

Gardaí are appealing for information on the thefts.

Following two thefts from unlocked vehicles in New Ross over recent days, gardaí are urging people not to leave any valuables in their cars.

A sum of cash, believed to be in the region of €200, was stolen from a car parked at Elm Park on Tuesday, May 17, between 12.30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m.

Meanwhile on Friday a wallet was stolen from a handbag in a car parked on South Street, at some time between 12.30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m.

“People are trying the car doors. Please ensure you lock your vehicle even if leaving it for only a short period of time and don’t leave any items on display,” a garda spokesperson said.

If you have seen anyone acting suspiciously around a car please contact the gardaí on 051 426030.