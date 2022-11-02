Garda probe into fire which gutted New Ross home

Gardaí are investigating the source of a fire which led to three crews being called to Haughton Place to tackle a blaze which took four hours to put out. Responding to a call at 11.55 a.m. on Saturday morning, two local fire crews and an additional unit from Waterford arrived at number 15 Haughton Place to deal with a “domestic fire” which the fire service believe started at the back of the building.

Unaware that the building was empty the two Wexford fire crews entered the premises and, using breathing apparatus, began search and rescue protocol while the Waterford crew worked to put out the fire and cool the building. Also in attendance were members of An Garda Síochána, and the sergeant at New Ross Garda Station later confirmed an investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

At 3.50 p.m. the seven-strong team of fire service members were stood down having dealt with the worst of the fire. The ground floor of the three-storey building was described as “completely damaged” with the first floor suffering “heat damage” and the second floor “smoke damage”. The owner of the building was not present at the time but one of the adjoined houses (no 16) was occupied and suffered minor damage.

The property to the other side (no 14) is derelict and suffered no damage.