Garda impersonator robs elderly Wexford man after calling to his home

A tall, dark haired man in his thirties has been calling to elderly people’s homes in the New Ross district and checking €50 notes, pretending to be a plain clothes guard.

The man targeted two elderly people in Ballykerogue and Newbawn on Tuesday morning, stealing a small sum of money from one of the men.

The man in Ballykerogue was called to at 9.30 a.m. and asked by the fake garda if he could produce any €50 notes he had.

The man complied and produced a number of notes which were all checked, prior to the man absconding.

He then called to the house of an elderly man in Newbawn and asked to see his €50 notes, only for the man to become suspicious.

On this occasion the thief left empty handed.

Insp. Shay Keevans said: “We are calling on people in both areas to contact us in confidence at New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030 if they were visited by anyone suspicious Tuesday morning or noticed any suspicious activity in the areas."

He said gardaí never check notes at people’s homes and never ask to see money in any shape or form.

He said the man was dressed in plain clothes and introduced himself as a guard on both occasions, adding that people should be vigilant about such activity in the New Ross district.