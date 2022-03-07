Garda helicopter mobilised in search for young man in Wexford town

A garda helicopter was used in a search in Wexford town in the early hours of Monday morning.

A garda helicopter was called out in the early hours of this morning (Monday) to aid in a search for a young man missing in the Ferrycarrig area.

The sound of a helicopter hovering low over the River Slaney after midnight sparked major concerns for those living in the area and the spotlight from the helicopter could be observed scanning the riverbanks near Ferrycarrig.

It was confirmed this morning, that the garda helicopter was called in to assist local gardaí in a search for a man aged in his early 20s who had left his home in an extremely distressed state, causing his family to have massive concerns for his well-being. The alarm was immediately raised with Wexford gardaí, who mobilised quickly in a bid to find him.

Thankfully, there was to be a positive outcome and the young man was spotted by the garda helicopter on the railway tracks near Ferrycarrig. He was subsequently picked up by local gardaí, much to the relief of his worried loved ones.

"The garda helicopter was mobilised as part of a search operation,” a garda spokesman confirmed. “The whole operation probably lasted a couple of hours and thankfully there was a positive outcome and the young man was found safe and well. It’s a really good result.”