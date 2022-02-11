Garda chatting bench returns to Gorey

A FEATURE of the pandemic looks set to continue in Gorey as the garda chatting bench was back up and running at the town’s Civic Square last week.

Garda Carol Bryne explained to the passers-by that they could take the time out to speak to her about matters of local interest or even just take a load off and sit down for a chat.

As part of community policing, a member of An Garda Siochána will stay at the bench for at least one hour a week ready for a socially distanced chat with anyone who cares to join them.

The aim is to provide a way for the public to broach sensitive topics with a garda if they wish, get advice or chat.

It’s also to creates a sense of trust between gardai and the public providing an opportunity for people to interact with gardai in a neutral venue other than at a Garda Station.

Lots of people stopped for a chat in the sun last week including John Mc Devoy and his dog.

The bench initiative first launched in county Wexford last year and gardai in Gorey planned to have the bench up and running in Gorey Town Park but there is not yet a set location as the moveable bench aims to reach as many people as possible.