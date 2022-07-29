GAA star wished speedy recovery following accident in UK

A talented hurler and valued member of one of County Wexford’s foremost GAA clubs has been injured in an accident in the UK.

Miley Cash, who is a member of the Travelling community, is a highly regarded and well-respected member of the Enniscorthy Shamrocks GAA club. He is also very well known in the New Ross area where he is married to a member of another very respected Travelling family.

It’s believed a power washer machine in Mr Cash’s van exploded resulting in him receiving serious injuries.

The Shamrock’s GAA club posted an online message to him when the news filtered through about what happened wishing him a speedy recovery.

In the message the club said: “We would like to wish a speedy recovery to one of the greats of our little club. Mylie was always a fighter on the pitch, symbolising heart and determination and we know he will pull through this."

A spokesperson for the club told the Enniscorthy Guardian that Mr Cash is a valued member of the club and is held in very high regard by everyone.

“We would just like to wish him the best from everyone in the Shamrocks,” said the spokesperson.