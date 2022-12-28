Future of Gorey Market House concealed as councillors vote to hold meeting in committee

Neither the public nor the press were to be privy to the details of a meeting about the future of Gorey’s Market House, with seven of the councillors voting to have the discussion in question in committee.

At the beginning of the December Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal District meeting, members were informed that the conversation would involve some details that are “commercially sensitive” in nature and subsequently, the decision on whether to hold the meeting in committee was put to them. Councillor Anthony Donohoe proposed the motion, which was seconded by Councillor Andrew Bolger before Councillor Joe Sullivan interjected with a counter-proposal. Cllr Sullivan said that the Market House discussion was of “huge public interest” to the people and called for it to be held in an “open and transparent manner”.

"We need to be open and frank with people. It is important we have something we can stand over in the face of public scrutiny.”

“If the matter is commercially-sensitive, this is going on for years. I have a feeling that what you are going to tell me is already in the public domain,” added Councillor Diarmuid Devereux, who said that he feels the Council “overuse the in committee rule”.

"We are not hiding anything but I think this is a sensitive area and I think we should go in committee,” said Chairperson, Councillor Donal Kenny.

Whether the meeting is in committee or not, the decisions made within it should be made public to the press by the CEO immediately, said Councillor Willie Kavanagh.

The motion to hold the meeting in committee was passed, with seven voting in favour of the motion, two opposing and one abstaining. Those in favour of the motion were Cllr Andrew Bolger, Cllr Pip Breen, Cllr Anthony Donohoe, Cllr Mary Farrell, Cllr Willie Kavanagh, Cllr Donal Kenny and Cllr Oliver Walsh. Cllr Joe Sullivan and Cllr Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin opposed the motion, while Cllr Diarmuid Devereux abstained from the vote.