Further delays to skate park at Min Ryan Park as sub-contractor won't begin work until the end of March

WELL over a year after it was supposed to open to the public, even further delays have been announced to the delivery of a skate park in the Min Ryan Park.

The €300,000 project has seen delay after delay in recent times, leading to its projected opening date being kicked further and further back.

In December, Chief Executive of Wexford County Council Tom Enright revealed there had been issues with a sub-contractor on the project, but stated that the skate park was due to open in 2022.

It appears that this will not now be the case, as the specialised sub-contractor involved, UK based company Bendcrete, has informed the council that they won't be in a position to start their work until March 22.

Confirming the news, Labour councillor George Lawlor said: “This has been going on way too long. They keep missing deadline after deadline. It’s completely unacceptable the way that the council is being treated on this.

"Now that we have a date, this time it absolutely has to be stuck to. No more excuses. The company involved have already blamed Covid and staffing issues.”

Cllr Lawlor also stressed that the delays were not the fault of the main contractor, local company Sole Sports & Leisure, who he says “have done as much as they can” to bring the project along while awaiting the specialised work of the contractor.

In the meantime, it’s been a source of great frustration to a growing skating community in Wexford as they are forced to accept broken promise after broken promise.