Funeral to take place this Friday for Canon Tom Doyle

TRIBUTES have been pouring this week following the passing of retired parish priest of Craanford, Canon Tom Doyle.

He served in the area from 1999 to 2015, but it was not his first Wexford posting having been based in Ballyfad, Courtnacuddy and Adamstown, originally from the Monagreana area of Boolavogue.

Ordained in 1962, Canon Doyle began his time in the priesthood in Ballyfad in 1970 and spent his retirement living in Gorey before he went to Oakfield Nursing Home in Courtown.

He passed peacefully there on January 25 and will be remembered for his kindness and gentle nature.

His funeral takes place at St. Patrick's Church Craanford on Friday, January 28 at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Cormac's Cemetery, Boolavogue.

Fr Felix Byrne, who was in college with Canon Doyle, said that he will be remembered as a gentleman.

"No matter where he was serving he was very well thought of. He did a lot for each area and the parish he was in and invested in them, but he wouldn’t like anyone to know about it.

"Tommy really looked after the sick and dying and people who were grieving, he was there for them. After spending more than ten years together in Craanford Monaseed, all I can really say is that he was an out and out gentleman and an out and out priest. He spent a lot of time building relationships with the clergy but also the wider community and he deserves the credit for that”.

He is pre-deceased by his siblings Rene, Elsie, John and Mary and is survived by his siblings Breda, Eileen, Carmel, Benny, Eamonn, James, Micko. He will be sadly missed by Bishop Ger Nash and clergy, his housekeeper Anne Steadman, friends, neighbours and parishioners.

May he Rest In Peace.