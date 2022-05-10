Funeral of Wexford charity worker Lillian Clowery hears of an ‘incredibly kind and fiercely loyal’ woman

Well-known Wexford woman and St. Vincent de Paul Society member Lillian Clowery who died at the weekend was described as “incredibly kind and fiercely loyal” at her funeral Mass in Bride Street Church on Tuesday morning.

In an emotional eulogy, her brother-in-law Murt Clowery said “She was the best of us, the glue that kept our family together.”

Lillian of Bernadette Place died on Saturday last following a year-long battle with cancer and the news of her passing generated “a great sense of sadness and loss”, according to Fr James Cullen who celebrated the Requiem Mass. She had reached her 66th birthday recently.

Lillian (nee Whitmore) is survived by her beloved husband Pat; her children Sinead, Ian and Niamh; her mother Elizabeth (Betty); her siblings Liam, Kay, Pat, Gerard, Martin, Jimmy and Jennifer; her adored grandchildren Caitlin, Conor, Clodagh, Ruth, Isabell, Fionnuala, Ben, Zoey and Killian, and by her extended family and many friends. She was predeceased by her father Bill.

She was known to many people through her dedicated association with the St. Vincent de Paul Society and up to the time of her illness, was manager of one of its main fundraising arms, Vincent’s Charity Shop in Selskar, which closed for the funeral service along with St Michael’s Hall in Thomas Street.

Murt said if there was one word to describe his sister-in-law, it was “selfless”.

"She always put everyone else before herself. Even in her final days, she worried more about us than herself.”

Niamh, Conor and Ruth brought symbols of Lillian’s life and interests to the altar, including a painting she created in 1991 that hung in her home , representing her artistic work; her St Vincent de Paul name tag, symbolising her interest in helping others, and a photograph of her grandchildren who were so important to her.

Murt said it was impossible to sum up Lillian and what she meant to those around her in a few short pages and from the outpouring of messages of sympathy and tributes following her death, it was clear that everyone had a different story to tell - from the Tops of the Town, Clonard Badminton Club to the Faythe School gates and dancing in Kelly’s Hotel.

She was well known through her work with SVP in the community, which was done very quietly but was always appreciated. She was very proud of the team she worked with and the contribution they made, he said.

Recalling that Lillian land Pat met at the Stonebridge disco, Murt said Lillian adored her family and her family adored her. Her grandchildren had a special place in her heart and her house was always full of kids and chaos.

She loved quilting and crafting and and also enjoyed gardening. Her mother Betty would dearly miss planting things with her.

Murt said he knew Lillian would like him to thank the doctors and nurses in the palliative care unit of Waterford University Hospital who looked after her so well during her sickness and in her final days.

Following her funeral Mass, Lillian was laid to rest in St Ibar’s Cemetery, Crosstown. Her colleagues in St Vincent de Paul formed a guard of honour as the cortege left Bride Street Church, passing by the Faythe and her home in Bernadette Place.