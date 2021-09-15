Funeral details announced for Gorey man (22) who died following collision

Finlay (right) with his classmates having won the Amber flag for mental health.

The funeral of a young Gorey man who died following a road accident last weekend will take place at noon this Friday in Christ Church Gorey.

Finlay Power (22) will be reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, The Avenue, Gorey, tomorrow (Thursday, September 16) from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. The removal will take place on Friday at 11.30 a.m. to Christ Church, Gorey for funeral followed by private cremation.

Finlay from Annagh, Hollyfort, was the son of James and Catherine Power, brother to James and Erin and partner of Nicole.

He had been a member of Gorey Civil Defence for the past two years and had attended a training session with the group the evening before the accident, which took place on the N2 at Edmonstown, County Louth, on Saturday last.

Speaking before news of Finlay’s death emerged, his Gorey Civil Defence colleague Celestine Swords described him as “the sort of lad who was always eager, and he’d help us in any way that he could as a volunteer. He is very popular in all circles and everyone would describe him as a gentleman.”

On Monday, his former principal Linda Dunne said that, during his time at Coláiste Bhride, Carnew, Finlay was a reliable, hard-working young man who “always got things done and was willing to help out”. She said Finlay was pivotal in the school achieving an amber award for mental health and everyone could see the leadership potential he held.

"Finlay would have been instrumental in that and was very generous with his time and you don’t get very many young people who are like that with volunteerism,” she said.

Tributes have been pouring in online and neighbour to the Power family, Cllr Anthony Donohoe, sent his sympathies to the family.

"My deepest sympathies go out to the Power family on the loss of their son Finlay following this tragic incident. There is a deep sense of sadness in the Annagh and Hollyfort areas as a dark cloud hangs over the area.

"By all accounts, Finlay was an up and coming young man and he will be sadly missed,” said Cllr Donohoe.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the N2 in the townland of Edmonstown, Louth, on Saturday evening (September 11) between 8 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6853222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.