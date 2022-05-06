Fundraiser to save adorable golden retriever puppy who has hydrocephalus

Meet Bear, the adorable six-month old golden retriever puppy who needs an MRI scan and surgery to ensure that he can live a healthy life.

Bear is a foster pup, living with dog lovers Paul and Donna Redsell and their family in Rathangan, Wexford and he has hydrocephalus which is causing excess fluid on the brain and pressure that is affecting his eyesight.

The Redsell family are fostering Bear while he awaits medical treatment which could involve surgery to insert a permanent shunt to remove fluid.

A fundraising campaign to cover the cost of the treatment is underway, organised by Eileen O’ Donovan on behalf of Molly Moos Rescue Ireland charity in Limerick. The target for the GoFundMe appeal is €5,000 and more than €4,000 has already been raised through generous donations.

"We adopted a dog from the rescue last year so we were already in contact with them. The breeder couldn’t sell Bear because he appeared to be blind and he was going to be put to sleep but the vet contacted the charity to see if they would take him”, said Paul

"We agreed to give him a home while he waits for the MRI scan and operation in a Dublin veterinary centre. He has hydrocephalus or fluid on the brain which is causing pressure and it’s affecting his eyesight.

“They took him to an opticians for dogs and they were able to say that he did have some sight. He is on medication, including steroids, to try and reduce the amount of fluid that is body is producing, which means that he has to wee a lot.

"But he is absolutely fine. We have two Newfoundland dogs and he is always on the go, playing with them. It’s not affecting him in that way. He seems to have more of a balance issue and is a bit unsteady on his feet every now and then. It’s hoped that after the operation, he could have a near-to-normal life.

“They’re hoping the MRI scan will show more and that a shunt can be inserted to permanently drain the fluid to relieve the pressure and that his eyesight will then return and he can live as normal a life as possible.

Paul said there has been a generous response to the fundraising appeal – “ There has been a great reaction. I have relatives in Australia and they have contributed and an former work colleague in Italy also made a donation. A six-month old golden ris extremely cute looking so I'd imagine that has definitely helped.”

Bear hasn't just won over the hearts of donors, he has also bounced his way into the affections of the Redsell family. “Initially, it was an agreement to foster and we were to have him until he has the operation but if everything goes well I think we are going to adopt him. We have fallen in love with him and it would be hard to give him back”, said Paul.

To donate visit GoFundMe.com/Help Bear get an MRI and Treatment.