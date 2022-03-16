Funding of €50,000 for Duncannon development welcomed

AN allocation of €50,000 towards the planned development of Duncannon Fort has been broadly welcomed by members of New Ross Municipal District.

In a report to the members District Manager, Mick McCormack, said the funding allocation was received under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme programme under the Project Development category.

"One application was allowed per County under this measure, and we were delighted that Duncannon was the favoured option and thrilled that we have received the €50k funding,” said Mr McCormack.

Outlining the nature of the project he said it will include assembling a multidisciplinary team to develop a masterplan that will consider the use of immersive technologies to develop the tourism potential of the fort as an overall tourist product.

"The project will engage an understanding of the culture, heritage and tourism product development for the Duncannon fort of the future and the revitalisation of vacant buildings,” said Mr McCormack.

He also said the masterplan will provide relevant market research with consumers, stakeholders and public bodies.

The project work will also include provision of architectural plans and design in addition to the development of costings for a phased programme of work. Mr McCormack also said the work will include developing a business plan for the overall Duncannon Fort masterplan.

Cllr Michael Whelan welcomed the news and expressed hope that the funding will help kick-start the development and opening of the fort as a functioning tourism attraction again.

"I hope this will be a good kick-start to get us on the road for that,” said Cllr Whelan.

Cllr Michael Sheehan commented that, having looked at the brief for Duncannon, “to get that out of €50,000 would be doing exceptionally well”.

"It’s a very ambitious brief for a feasibility plan for an augmented reality facility,” he said.