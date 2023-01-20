Funding for Wexford parent projects welcomed

THE news that three County Wexford projects are to benefit from the 2023 ‘Supporting Parents, Parent Peer Support’ funding call has been welcomed by Minister James Browne.

Confirming the news Min Browne said pilot grants of €2,000 have been allocated to the South West Wexford Family Resource Centre, the County Wexford Parents Hub and Gorey Youth Needs Group.

“The grants will help with a range of projects related to supporting parents through parent peer support groups,” said Min Browne.

He said the funding will provide practical support for parents and he also acknowledged the three groups for putting forward strong cases for funding, commenting: “I commend the South West Wexford Family Resource Centre, County Wexford Parents Hub and Gorey Youth Needs Group for putting forward strong applications to help County Wexford parents access peer supports."

He said the funding supports can be tailored to suit a range of solutions based on local needs and they can include supports related to assisting parents of children with additional needs as well as other supports for parents of LGBTI+ young people and “parenting when separated”.