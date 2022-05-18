Funding for new park

The planned look of the 'oil tanks site' on the quay in New Ross.

A twin funding application is being made for the new parkway on the site of the old oil tanks and an extension to the Dunbrody visitor centre.

This is what councillors were told at the New Ross Municipal District meeting by area manager Mick McCormack. “Working with our Special Projects section we have made an application under RRDF for the redevelopment of the old oil tank site on the quay and additional works to the Dunbrody visitor experience centre. Fingers crossed for another successful outcome in the coming months,” said Mr McCormack.

Brian Galvin of the council said planning for the oil tanks site works was approved in March, with tender documents due to be issued in August.