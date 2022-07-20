Wexford

Funding confirmed for flood defences in Bridgetown

Maria Pepper

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne T.D. has confirmed that €157,770 in funding will be provided to cover the provision of demountable flood gates and barriers on affected properties in Bridgetown.

On Christmas Day, 2021, unprecedented levels of rainfall resulted in heavy flooding in the village, causing extensive damage to homes and businesses.

Welcoming the news, Minister Browne said he worked very hard with Government colleagues and Wexford County Council to introduce flood defence measures to protect Bridgetown homes from any future severe weather events.

"The  flooding last Christmas was a most distressing time for affected home in parts of County Wexford. Today’s confirmation of emergency funding will play its part in providing flood gates and barriers in Bridgetown homes”, he said.

The funding application was lodged by Wexford County Council to the OPW.

Emergency interim works will take place as part of the Minor Flood Mitigation and Coastal Protection Scheme.

