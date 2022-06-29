Funding application for Oylegate to Rosslare Harbour motorway extension is made

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne T.D. has confirmed that an application for the funding of the Oylegate to Rosslare Harbour Motorway Bypass Extension was made to the EU Commission and a positive announcement is expected imminently.

The Government supported Wexford County Council’s application for EU funding from the Connecting Europe Facility to ensure the delivery of the N11/N25 Oylegate to Rosslare Harbour motorway scheme.

Confirming the news, Minister Browne welcomed this positive development.

“The funding application was the only application supported by the Government for Connecting Europe Facility funding for Ireland. My Government colleagues and I gave the application for funding its full support and was backed by the Department of Transport.

“The application relates to funding to complete the design and planning phase and funding is expected in the amount of €2.7 million.

“Extending the M11 motorway from Oylegate to Rosslare is a priority for the Government. I was delighted to get the project restarted following its stopping under the previous Government. This funding will help to speed up the delivery of the motorway extension,” Minister Browne concluded.