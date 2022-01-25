Full lifting of restrictions was a welcome surprise for pub owners

THOSE involved in the pub trade in County Wexford can finally look forward and plan ahead following two years of extreme challenges.

That’s the view of leading figure with the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland in Wexford, Tom Dunbar.

Mr Dunbar, who owns a well known pub in Ferns, is also a member of the VFI’s national council and he said the lifting of restrictions, as announced by the Taoiseach at the weekend, has come as very welcome news to those working within the hospitality sector.

“To be honest it came somewhat of a surprise because I thought we would be eased back into it by the end of February but it’s great to be able to open up again properly,” he said.

Mr Dunbar said that even the modified opening times in recent weeks “just wasn’t the same” as under normal circumstances.

“There wasn’t anyone at the counter for two years and now people are back which is great,” he said.

“It was a terrible loss to pubs,” he added, referring to the challenges presented during the pandemic.

He also said table service, while it allowed people into pubs, didn’t create the same type of atmosphere within pubs that they are known for.

“Table service is just not the same at all,” he said.

“There isn’t the same flow about things and the same kind of banter or atmosphere.”

Mr Dunbar said another very significant aspect to the lifting of restrictions is that pub owners can plan ahead with, hopefully, some degree of certainty because that was something they were unable to do during the pandemic, especially at the height of lockdown.

“It’s good to get back and now we can make plans for the future,” he said.

“Up to now you couldn’t even plan two months ahead because things changed so fast and that’s good now.”

While the lifting of restrictions has been broadly welcomed across the sector Mr Dunbar said it will take time to get all the regular customers back and he admitted that some of them mightn’t return.

“There will still be people nervous about going back into a pub but at least now people can choose where they want to go and when,” he said.

“Some people will be nervous and it will take a while for them but that’s ok too and understandable.”

Mr Dunbar said that while the Government has come in for some criticism at times over its handling of the pandemic for the most part “they’ve been fairly good”.

“They are holding onto the supplement for a couple of months and that’s good rather than just throwing us off the edge of a cliff,” he said.

“It’s meant you can retain staff because opening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. wasn’t going to pay anyone or make it worthwhile,” he added.

In said everyone, in general, is happy to be back and commented: “What the future holds, nobody knows, but at least we can now look forward. It’s the beginning of the end of the pandemic and we’re all thankful for that.”