Fuddlefest, Jazz at Johnstown, and Leo Carthy weekend among local festivals approved for 2023

Crowds enjoy the jazz festival at Johnstown Castle last year.

Jazz, dance, traditional song, street dance, and mumming, are just some of the fare on offer at the 20 small festivals approved for funding in Wexford this year. Awarded through the Small Arts Festival Fund and Failte Ireland Festival Scheme a total of €47,000 has been allocated for these local attractions which will take place everywhere from Johnstown Castle to Fuddletown Farm in Killinick.

The €47,000 is broken into two strands with €25,000 coming through the Small Arts Festival Grant which “supports a diverse range of small arts festivals or experimental artistic events” and focuses “on festivals of artistic quality and have a strong emphasis on public engagement”.

The additional €22,000 is provided through Fáilte Ireland Festival Grant which supports festivals that “drive domestic tourism, help to improve the visitor experience in Co Wexford, focusing on historic festivals, traditional culture festivals and festivals promoting food culture”.

Liz Burns, County Arts Officer, Arts Department, said, ‘Wexford County council is delighted to support twenty unique festivals in 2023, that each celebrate Wexford’s vibrant arts and cultural heritage for locals and visitors to enjoy. I wish all the festivals every success in 2023 and look forward to attending them.”

The 20 festivals have been awarded between €1,000 and €3000 and are as follows.

· Gorey.pl Polish Cultural Association – A festival celebrating Polish arts and culture including drama workshops and film screening followed by a Q&A with Polish actors and directors and a fashion show.

· The Gap Arts Festival 2023 - A full weekend of artistic festival events, including professional theatre, art, music, talks and workshops in rural Ballythomas, north Wexford, and environs.

· The Gorey May Bush Féile - varied activities taking place to celebrate the May Bush festival in Gorey District.

· 2 Many Dance Moves - A two-day festival of dance workshops and a live dance performance in New Ross aimed at young people.

· New Ross Guitar Festival – A festival showcasing the best of local, national and international guitarists, includes concerts, workshops and various busking events in various locations in New Ross.

· New Ross Piano Festival – A festival celebrating the best of classical piano with local, national and international performers, includes recitals and workshops .This scheme support the jazz piano element to this festival.

· FuddleFest - a selection of classical, folk and trad concerts performances over two days indoors and outdoors in the rural environment of Fuddletown Farm, Killinick.

· Jazz at Johnstown - Offering three days of jazz music playing across multiple stages in addition to indoor evening concerts at Johnstown Castle.

· Write By The Sea Literary Festival - a festival which brings a hive of literary activity into Kilmore Quay, by presenting readings, interviews, discussions, storytelling and workshops with international, national and local writers

· SpringMoves Dance Festival – In partnership with the National opera House. A two-day festival celebrating dance for children and adults alike with invited local, national and international dancers. Includes workshops, street dance performances, talks and film screening.

· Wexford Arts Centre One Voice Festival – A festival celebrating new playwrights in Wexford, culminating in eight short monologue plays, performed over a series of evenings in Wexford Arts Centre

· The Wexford May Bush Festival 2023 – online and in person arts festival celebrating the May Bush with events from mid-April to mid-May.

· Rockin’ Food & Fruit Festival Enniscorthy - a fun filled weekend for families, rock ‘n’ roll enthusiasts, foodies and lovers of Irish craft in Enniscorthy.

· Leo Carthy Weekend – a unique weekend festival that celebrates many different musical genres, the ancient art of mumming and the rich Irish folklore of the south east of Ireland.

· Rosslare Harbour Festival 2023 – a series of community led events that explore the rich heritage of the village, port, surrounding areas and its relationship with the wider world.

· Enniscorthy Street Rhythms and Dance Festival –a festival of culture and heritage through music and dance.

· North Wexford Traditional Singing Circle – a weekend of traditional song workshops, singing events, and singing and historical walking tours.

· Duncannon Village Renewal Group - a weekend festival of sand sculpting, showcasing sand sculptors to create attractive sculptures along with a fireworks display to open the event and various complementary activities over the weekend.

· Bannow Folk & Traditional Society – a full weekend showcasing the culture of the Bannow area through concerts, workshops, music sessions and children’s entertainment.

· The O’Neill Ancestral Trust – a festival celebrating the unique historic legacies of actor James O’Neill and his son, the celebrated playwright Eugene O’Neill, in their ancestral home area of New Ross, Co Wexford.