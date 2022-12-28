Frustration at lack of information over water outages around Gorey

Westhill Park residents Lar Kavanagh, Jim O'Donnell and Jim Hayes pictured with the water containers on Friday in which they had to use recently due to no domestic water. Pic: Jim Campbell

The water is back- Padraig Cronin pictured with his daughter Leila in their home in Ardmore, Gorey on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Residents across Gorey have expressed their frustration at Irish Water’s lack of communication about water supply issues which left them without water for seven days in less than one month.

Jim Hayes of Westhill Park was without water from November 26 to 28, and on December 5, 6, 13 and 14. While having no access to water at home is challenging, it is what Jim describes as a lack of communication on the issue which has kept him in the dark and unable to plan his life.

“After two or three days, you can’t flush your toilet. It is one thing not being able to get drinking water or do your cooking but when your toilet wont flush, it gets to the stage that you can’t stay in the house,” he said. “Our main problem is that we don’t get any notification. I rang Irish Water and I was given a reference number but they don’t have any up to date information. And if you ring the council, they have a message saying to ring Irish Water.”

“Yesterday, I went on to water.ie. I am 65 and I am not great on the computer. The website is not very user-friendly and when I did get the information, it was out of date. It was Tuesday’s information.”

“You are ringing up every day to try and get clarity. I had to get a five gallon drum of water to put into the toilet and my back isn’t the best. You’re trying to do things you’re not able to do just to stay in the house. Showers and cooking are basic necessity. I understand when a water main bursts it takes time to fix but they’re not giving us the information,” he continued. “The lack of notification is the problem. They’re not telling us what is happening. We can’t plan the day when we don’t know if or when we will have water.”

While Jim said he did receive up to date information last week from a “very helpful” member of Wexford County Council, he has not been able to acquire updates when going through the advised route with Irish Water.

“Nobody seems to be in charge of information. It isn’t the Council’s job and Irish Water, I don’t know what they’re doing really,” he said. “We are tormenting our local councillor and it’s not his job to solve water problems for people. That’s not the way it should be.”

Ardmore resident Padraig Cronin has experienced ongoing issues with water supply since he first moved in 18 years ago.

"I think we have eight days in the last two-and-a-half weeks where we have had no water,” said Padraig, who is the Principal of St Joseph’s National School. “It comes in a cluster. When something happens, it has a knock-on effect and you get three or four major incidents in a row. Then it could be fine for another while before it starts again.”

Padraig echoed Jim’s sentiments, saying that a lack of communication from Irish Water is “the biggest issue”.

“Anytime you ring them, all they say is they want to start an investigation. You’re telling them you don’t have water and you don’t get any good out of them. They never come back to explain why there’s no water in the estate. You talk to the lads from the council and get information from them but never get anything from Irish Water,” he said. “Our two children are teenagers but there are a lot of families in Ardmore who have young babies. At the end of November into December, we went without water from Saturday afternoon right through to the following Wednesday. We had no water and no information coming from Irish Water as to when it would return. Every time you ring, they would start an investigation and all you were relying on was the poor lads out trying to fix it, who were already up to their eyes.”

Padraig said that the poor line of communication between Irish Water and members of the public affects the level of trust that people have of the body.

“I contact the council because you get more information from them. I find them to be a lot more honest and forthcoming as to what the reasons are.”

Executive Engineer of Water and Wastewater Operations with Wexford County Council, Barry Hammel explained that there are different information gathering processes when it comes to water issues, depending on the nature of the problem.

“If it is a case that people are without water, we wouldn’t know about that until the general public ring it in. They need to ring it in to Irish Water and then Irish Water passes it on to us,” he explained, stressing the importance of this public reporting.

“In another instance, the council might know about a burst water main that is not causing any problems to supply. We have to go in and repair that leak. We would then report that to Map Alerter and to the Irish Water information portal.”

Mr Hammel said that those seeking information about water outages need to contact Irish Water. He said that communication by Irish Water about water supply issues in Gorey is good and continues to “get better and better”.

Commenting on the water supply issues in parts of Gorey, Mr Hammel said that there are improvements in the pipeline for some of the worst-affected areas

"The customers up there in Ardmore and The Lask have been without water on a regular basis due to ESB outages. When the booster set goes there, there’s no power to it and when the ESB comes back, it takes the booster set a long time to replenish the main.”

Mr Hammel said that improvements will be made early in the new year, including upgrades to the booster set and the replacement of an old 50ml water main leading to the booster station.

"We can’t do anything about the ESB outages but the plan is we will be able to get water back to customers quicker with the improvements.”

"These improvements have to happen anyway. The booster pumps are working fine but we are going to replace them with energy saving ones. The biggest cost to the taxpayer in relation to water is pumps. We can make good savings by replacing the pumps with more energy-efficient ones. Everything helps going forward.”

"It is something we are active in relation to. Irish Water know the issue is there and are providing funding in relation to upgrades.”

Irish Water was contacted for comment about the difficulties reported by residents with regards to obtaining current information. In their response, a spokesperson said that the most recent outage caused by a pipe burst was an unplanned, emergency situation and therefore, difficult to provide information on.

“This was an emergency situation caused by the freezing weather conditions and represented an unplanned outage which can pose difficulties in notifying those impacted.

The burst location once identified was further isolated for repair. At this point, almost all areas have their water back, one or two estates did remain without water for a slightly longer period, however their supply also returned. Simultaneously, there are other areas where planned works are underway to future proof the water supply in Gorey such as the Fort Rd watermain replacement, St Waleran’s watermain replacement and planned leak repairs at Meadow Gate. There may have been localised planned outages for some of these works as a result of ongoing works as part of the national Leakage Reduction Programme to safeguard the water supply in Gorey.

The works in Ramstown are scheduled to be completed by December 23 with reinstatement works taking place in January 2023.

A door knock is carried out to residents to inform them of planned outages within the estates that they are working in and also a card drop to impacted businesses. Planned outages are then placed on Irish Water’s outage portal.

In addition, there were also power problems with a booster pump which also compounded the issue, and we are looking into making the booster set more resilient to prevent this from happening.”