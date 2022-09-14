From Wexford hurling royalty to British royalty – how the Griffin brothers ended up in a business partnership with King Charles III

Two Wexford brothers who have done business with King Charles III of England are confident that he will make a great monarch as he ascends to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Liam Anthony and Michael Griffin of the Griffin hotel group, sons of the legendary Wexford hurling coach and hotelier Liam Griffin, met the new king twice while they were working on the design and construction of a luxury day spa in the new town of Poundbury in the UK, which was developed by the Duchy of Cornwall.

“He greeted us with great affection and speaks of Ireland with a genuine warmth. He refers to us as ‘the boys’ which of course we find endearing”, said Liam Anthony.

“He has a tremendous ability to look forward, to move projects onwards and to really define what it is that he believes in but also what he believes humanity as a whole should believe in, in order to get out of many predicaments, especially the climate crises.”

The brothers met then Prince Charles on both occasion on site in Poundbury, the small town that he has developed outside Dorchester and which he managed to bring from an idea criticised in the media to a shining example of ‘how to’ in terms of town planning, architecture and living standards, according to Liam Anthony.

“People live where they work, there is a true sense of community with over 200 businesses in the town. Services are plentiful including a large new school and the entire town is run on bio-gas from a local anaerobic digester which in times like these shows the power of King Charles’s vision”.

“His vision has inspired us to also look forward too, as Michael and I are proposing to build our own solar farm at Monart Spa here in Wexford which we are delighted to announce has just received planning permission from Wexford County Council”, he said.

The Wexford brothers’ involvement in the Poundbury project came about through spa consultancy work they were doing for a global hotel firm in London where they met a company connected to the Duchy of Cornwall.

The Duchy was in the process of building Royal Pavilion, the main ‘stand out’ building in the town and wanted something special to occupy the ground floor, with five-star luxury apartments to be built above.

“They were looking for a real ‘wow’ factor, which they knew we could deliver. The company we were speaking to were approached by the Duchy, seeking leading spa operators to pitch ideas for their Royal Pavilion and they suggested us as we had developed one of the best spas in the world in Ireland and were currently advising top global firms on their spa businesses.

“The Duchy reached out to us directly and we invited their key players to Monart Ireland in Enniscorthy to experience what we do. They were blown away by what we had achieved. The levels of service, world-leading technology and quality standards were some of the best they had seen around the globe”, said Liam Anthony, giving credit to general manager Mark Browne and his team for the consistency in product and service.

The brothers were invited to pitch ideas for the Royal Pavilion project and teamed up with Stephen Carr Architects of Wexford (including Thomas Bradshaw, Nicole and Patricia Carr) to create a project incorporating the essence of Monart in a space unique to Poundbury.

The Griffins and Stephen Carr travelled to No 10 Buckingham Gate, the head office of the Duchy of Cornwall, opposite the side entrance to Buckingham Palace, chosen as a meeting place to allow the Prince of Wales to travel from one building to the other .

“We presented our ideas of the business, design and architecture to the Prince’s Council, a group dedicated to advising the prince. We were up against serious opposition and the CEO of one of the competitor firms even held an OBE. So we felt we were really there for a nice day out in London and would get to meet some important people.

“But after leaving the room, something happened and we just felt confident that we had achieved what could be considered unachievable by two Irish brothers presenting a project for His Royal Highness’s consideration. Michael, Stephen and I felt we had made an impression and that all things considered we had done a good job”.

Their first meeting with King Charles was after they were awarded the project when he met them at the building site to hear their vision of what it would look like when completed.

“He was genuine in his approach, a warm individual with a keen mind and really interested in the project. He asked some great questions and loved the ideas we were working on.

“Eight months later, he returned to meet us again as we welcomed him to our new spa as our first guest through the door. He was blown away by what we had achieved with the project.

“This was not a greenfield project and gave us and the Carr team quite a challenge as we had to fit the design into a pre-built framework. He couldn’t believe how we had managed to fit so many great experiences into the area we had to work with.

“He was so friendly and made sure that he met with every member of our team before taking his leave. He wrote words of support to us during Covid times and the last time he visited Poundbury he called in unannounced to say hello to our team and asked how are ‘the boys’.

“That’s the kind of person he is. His Duchy is a fantastic organisation and one that has invested in us but also supported the new business through Covid times. They are fantastic partners to have and we are very thankful to all the team at the Duchy of Cornwall”, said Liam Anthony.

He said they will miss their relationship with King Charles whom they believe will make “a great monarch”.

“He is intelligent, looks forward and while it must be hard to lose a parent and at the same time to be made King, he will manage this well and do a very good job.

Liam Anthony said the relationship is set to change as Prince William will now be head of the Duchy of Cornwell. “Michael and I look forward to working with him in the future while thanking King Charles 111 for choosing two Irish brothers from Wexford to create a spa property fit for a king.”