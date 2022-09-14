Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From Wexford hurling royalty to British royalty – how the Griffin brothers ended up in a business partnership with King Charles III

Brothers Liam Anthony and Michael Griffin King Charles 111 at the opening of Monart Day Spa in Poundbury, UK in late 2019. Photo by Finnbarr Webster Photography. Expand
The former Prince of Wales greeting the Griffin brothers of Wexford. Photo by Finbarr Webster. Expand
Pictured during then Prince Charles' first visit to the completed Monart Day Spa in Poundbury. Photo by Finbarr Webster. Expand
Inside the luxury day spa. Expand
Inside the Monart Day Spa. Expand
Expand
Expand

Close

Brothers Liam Anthony and Michael Griffin King Charles 111 at the opening of Monart Day Spa in Poundbury, UK in late 2019. Photo by Finnbarr Webster Photography.

Brothers Liam Anthony and Michael Griffin King Charles 111 at the opening of Monart Day Spa in Poundbury, UK in late 2019. Photo by Finnbarr Webster Photography.

The former Prince of Wales greeting the Griffin brothers of Wexford. Photo by Finbarr Webster.

The former Prince of Wales greeting the Griffin brothers of Wexford. Photo by Finbarr Webster.

Pictured during then Prince Charles' first visit to the completed Monart Day Spa in Poundbury. Photo by Finbarr Webster.

Pictured during then Prince Charles' first visit to the completed Monart Day Spa in Poundbury. Photo by Finbarr Webster.

Inside the luxury day spa.

Inside the luxury day spa.

Inside the Monart Day Spa.

Inside the Monart Day Spa.

/

Brothers Liam Anthony and Michael Griffin King Charles 111 at the opening of Monart Day Spa in Poundbury, UK in late 2019. Photo by Finnbarr Webster Photography.

wexfordpeople

Maria Pepper

Two Wexford brothers who have done business with King Charles III of England are confident that he will make a great monarch as he ascends to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Liam Anthony and Michael Griffin of the Griffin hotel group, sons of the legendary Wexford hurling coach and hotelier Liam Griffin, met the new king twice while they were working on the design and construction  of a luxury day spa in the new town of Poundbury in the UK, which was developed by the Duchy of Cornwall.

Privacy