From public representative to pirate – George Lawlor’s starring role in Wexford Light Opera Society’s upcoming musical in the National Opera House

The Labour councillor and parliamentary assistant to Brendan Howlin, TD is playing the title role of the Pirate King in Wexford Light Opera Society’s production of The Pirates of Penzance in the National Opera House in April.

He and his fellow cast members are looking forward to returning to the stage for the first time in over two years after after their planned production of Titanic the Musical in 2020 was cancelled at the eleventh hour due to Covid.

The Society are holding a table quiz this Friday night, February 25 at 8 p.m. in Wexford Boat Club to raise some sponsorship for the much-anticipated show.

WLOS members are delighted to be back in rehearsals again under the Baton of musical director Fintan Cleary with director Tom O' Leary, choreographer Aisling Doyle and chorus mistress Eithne Corrigan.

Taking the lead roles are George Lawlor playing the Pirate King, Clare Kavanagh as Mabel, Gary Stephens as Frederick, Pat Lawlor as Major General, Elizabeth Rose Browne in the role of Ruth and Tony Brennan as Sergeant of Police.

Playing Mabel's sisters are Ami Stahlut as Edith, Sophie Blaney-Parslow as Kate, and Society newcomer Hannah Devereux playing the part of "Isabel", with Michael O’ Gorman returning to play “Samuel”, all accompanied by the AIMS award-winning Wexford Light Opera Society chorus.

"Pirates of Penzance" will run nightly at the National Opera House from Monday, April 25 to Saturday, April 30. Tickets can be booked at the Opera House box office on 053 9122144 and www.nationaloperahouse.ie and family and group rates and concessions are available.

Tony Brennan is the quiz master for the Society’s fundraising table quiz on Friday night, with a table of four costing €40 and all-comers invited along to test their general knowledge.