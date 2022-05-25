Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 12°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From Filatov to Crispin Miller: How do we ever know what is true and honest?

Fr Michael Commane OP

Russian ambassador to Ireland Yuri Filatov doesn't stray from the Putin line of thinking, but should we be surprised? Aren&rsquo;t ambassadors simply mouthpieces of their governments? Expand

Close

Russian ambassador to Ireland Yuri Filatov doesn't stray from the Putin line of thinking, but should we be surprised? Aren&rsquo;t ambassadors simply mouthpieces of their governments?

Russian ambassador to Ireland Yuri Filatov doesn't stray from the Putin line of thinking, but should we be surprised? Aren’t ambassadors simply mouthpieces of their governments?

Russian ambassador to Ireland Yuri Filatov doesn't stray from the Putin line of thinking, but should we be surprised? Aren’t ambassadors simply mouthpieces of their governments?

A wise man once quipped:‘If you see the other fella’s point of view you are finished.’

It presupposes you have a position on something and should you listen to other people’s views you might change your thinking.

Privacy