From Dubai to Edinburgh – George Lawlor’s daughters watch from afar as he is elected chair of Wexford County Council

Cllr George Lawlor is congratulated by his daughters Ruth in Edinburgh and Sarah in Dubai.

Cllr George Lawlor was elected Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council at the annual general meeting on Monday afternoon in Wexford County Council Carricklawn. Cllr George Lawlor with his wife Yvonne and daughter Rachel.

The power of technology allowed Labour councillor George Lawlor’s daughters - Sarah who is an airline employee based in Dubai and Ruth, a student in Edinburgh – to attend the election of their dad as chairman of Wexford County Council on Monday afternoon.

Sarah and Ruth appeared on screen from afar thanks to the local authority’s new state-of-the-art online system installed to facilitate remote attendance at meetings by councillors and officials.

And the meeting even agreed to suspend the rules, on the suggestion of Cllr Willie Kavanagh of Fianna Fáil, to allow the pair to congratulate the new cathaoirleach who succeeds Cllr Barbara Ann Murphy.

In actual attendance to support the four-times Mayor of Wexford, who was first elected as a councillor 18 years ago, were his wife Yvonne and his other daughter, Rachel, along with Labour TD Brendan Howlin, while Independent TD Verona Murphy and Fianna Fail Senator Malcom Byrne were also in the public gallery.

Senator Byrne was heard congratulating Cllr Lawlor before the meeting took place, presumably as his election was a foregone conclusion based on the arranged support of the Fianna Fail and Independent members.

The popular Labour man, who was proposed by his party colleague Cllr Maura Bell and seconded by Cllr Ger Carthy (Independent), won out by 21 to eight votes for the other candidate, Cllr Frank Staples of Fine Gael, who received the support of his own party colleagues.

New Ross Fianna councillor Michael Whelan was elected vice-chairman on the same voting margin in a contest against Fine Gael councillor Brídin Murphy, also of New Ross.

Cllr Lawlor said his election was a “singular honour” as County Wexford recovers from the Covid pandemic during which the local authority played a vital role in providing social supports to many individuals, groups and businesses, with thousands of calls received through the community helpline.

"It reminds us of the importance of our local authority in any crisis – we are the go-to organisation for our people,” he said.

Despite past difficulties, he believes that the county is entering a new era or prosperity and development in the coming years, with many significant projects coming to fruition and he commented that it was “tremendous” to see long-neglected Rosslare Harbour finally thriving and developing.

Cllr Lawlor said it was vital that the County Council continued to be the driving force behind securing a new location for the Technological University Wexford campus and “as chairman, I will continue to work on this issue”.

As well as opportunities, the county is facing many difficulties, one of the most serious being the housing crisis and he said it is imperative the local authority does everything in its power to convince Government to act urgently.

"It has gone well beyond the time for ifs and buts and ‘whataboutery’", he declared.

Cllr Lawlor said that although his base is Wexford town, he will be a cathaoirleach for the entire county and one of his objectives is to work along with others to secure Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann for Wexford, saying the event attracts half a million visitors and generated €16 million when it was held in Drogheda. He added that he was confident of Wexford’s chances of securing the major traditional music event.

Cllr Lawlor and his family were congratulated by his fellow councillors and officials including CEO Tom Enright, with Cllr Bell describing it as “a great day” for the Labour Party and Cllr Staples saying “I know how hard you work.”

His daughter Sarah said: “Hi dad, Cllr Lawlor. I’m 20 so I don’t remember when you were first elected. We can see the hard work you put all the time in behind scenes. We are al very proud of you. Congratulations.”

Sarah, who was preparing for a flight to Dallas said: “Congratulations on the honour. I’m very happy I can be here today to see it happen. If you put the same amount of passion into it as you have put into our family, I know you will be an excellent chairman.”

His predecessor, Cllr Barbara-Anne Murphy, said: “I know you will do the county proud. The Mayor’s job is busy but you can multiply this by six”.

Cllr Murphy was widely congratulated on an "exceptional” term in office and in her outgoing address said it was a very busy year, especially after the lifting of Covid restrictions and since May alone, she had attended more than 40 different events, not to mention meetings, prompting her to suggest that “it’s nearly a full time job.”

"I absolutely enjoyed every minute of it,” she said as she singled out the official launch of Wexford County Council Women’s Coalition as one of the highlights along with adoption of the County Development Plan which “will serve our people well over the next six years”, and the county’s response to the Ukrainian crisis.

The Coalition is working towards increasing the number of women in politics and raising the profile of those already involved on the basis that “if you can see it you can be it”.

She thanked her colleagues for their support. “We have 34 very hard working members of the Council who come to meetings very prepared and are on call 24/7 which was especially evident during the floods this year.”

Cllr Murphy spoke about the dedication of local authority workers and recalled the tragic death of Council employee Billy Kinsella who was killed by a falling tree while clearing debris in the aftermath of Storm Eunice in February.

She and other members and officials extended sympathy once again to his wife Rita, son Conor and extended family and also his work colleagues in the Roads Department “whose commitment to their communities could not be greater”.