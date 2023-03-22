From Belfast to Cavan the road signs point to Wexford for retirement auction

This 3.5L, 1970 Rover V8 will be included in the Hugh Nolan retirement auction.

Signposts for Wexford, Enniscorthy and New Ross will be included in the Hugh Nolan retirement auction of motoring memorabilia.

A man who secretly collected thousands of items from car boot sales is putting his huge haul up for auction and it includes three Wexford sign posts.

Motor enthusiast, Hugh Nolan (65), spent a lifetime collecting vintage cars, street signs, sign posts and other motor related memorabilia and the whole lot is going under the auctioneer’s hammer at his ‘retirement auction’ on Monday and Tuesday, March 27 and 28.

A contract manager in the construction trade in Belfast for 30 years, Hugh curated the 1,200-lot collection in his spare time through car boot sales, before opening McNean Antique and Salvage Shop in Blacklion, Co Cavan.

Everything contained in that store, collected throughout Ireland and internationally, will go in the auction including around 200 vintage Irish street signs and sign posts.

Highly sought after by ex-pats, especially those running restaurants and pubs overseas, some of the items can fetch thousands of euro at auction.

The Wexford part of the collection includes signposts for New Ross, Enniscorthy and Wexford town.

Speaking about his collection, Hugh said: “The signage would have come in to private ownership as they were being replaced. They are worthless to whoever is swapping them out for a newer sign, so in many cases they would have been marked to be destroyed.”

Hugh said that during his career in the building trade he never told anyone about his “double life” as a collector but to that end he used to get up at 5 a.m. on a Sunday and do the car boot sale circuit.

“I sold nothing and bought everything,” he said.

"I had things stored in every nook and cranny of the house, from the attic to the garage, before opening the store,” he added.

For any collector there are some very interesting items included in Hugh’s collection including a touch of A-list glamour as pub and garage signs he picked up over the years have made it into scenes in forthcoming movie ‘In the Land of Saints and Sinners’, starring Liam Neeson, Colm Meaney and Kerry Condon.

However, for avid motor enthusiasts there is also a 3.5L, 1970 Rover V8, with a guide price of €15,000 that will also go up for auction. The classic car has been owned by Hugh since 2006 and has been professionally resprayed and is in full working order.

“Typically, collections similar to what I have only comes on sale when the owner dies,” said Hugh.

“I want to put mine on the market now while I can enjoy it and have many conversations with similar minded enthusiasts,” he added.

The auction is being co-ordinated by Aidan Foley and Niall Mullen and will take place live on www.easyliveauction.com/auctions on March 27 and 28.

Viewing will take place at the antique shop in Blacklion on March 24, 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.