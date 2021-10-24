Fresh appeal for help to identify Ballinamona body as case to feature on TV tonight

The shoes which were being worn by the body washed up in 1995, known as 'Ballinamona Woman'.

The distinctive Lee jeans, only sold in Belgium, which were worn by the woman whose body washed up on Ballinamona Strand in 1995.

Gardaí in Enniscorthy are renewing an appeal for assistance in identifying human remains discovered on a beach in 1995, as the case is set to feature in a new programme on TV tonight.

On the morning of December 12, 1995, gardaí were alerted to the discovery of a badly decomposed body at Ballinamona beach, Kilmuckridge. They attended the scene and the remains were removed to the mortuary at Waterford hospital. Following a post-mortem, foul play was ruled out.

The pathologist reported the remains to be a female aged between 25 and 40 years, who was approximately 176cm in height and who had undergone a lot of dental treatment, including a brace fitted on her bottom teeth.

When discovered, she was wearing a pair of blue ‘Lee’ jeans (sized 33/31) and brown laced shoes (size 39) with white socks. Two Volkswagen keys were recovered in the pocket of the jeans.

In April 1996, the then State Pathologist Dr Harbison carried out an examination of the body. There was no evidence of foul play disclosed and suspected drowning was deemed to be the cause of death.

Despite exhaustive enquires at the time via international policing channels, including Interpol and Missing Persons Organisations, the deceased was never identified. She was interred at Crosstown Cemetery in May 1996.

In November 2007, an exhumation was carried out and a DNA sample harvested from the remains before re-burial. This profile has since been uploaded onto the Interpol database for comparison with profiles from missing persons worldwide but to date there have been no matches identified.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that authorities in Belgium were investigating whether this woman was young student nurse Sylvie Carlin who went missing in 1994 and that gardaí were liaising with their Belgian counterparts.

The case of ‘Ballinamona woman’ will feature in the first episode of ‘Ireland’s Unidentified Bodies’ at 10 p.m. on Virgin One tonight. In the series, forensic experts will attempt to identify some of the unidentified remains that lie in mortuaries, forensic labs and cemeteries around the country.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the deceased lady and bringing this case to a conclusion. Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9242580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.