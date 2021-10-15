French and Norwegian ambassadors visit Wexford to foster tourism, education and business links with county

The Norwegian Ambassador to Ireland, Her Excellency Ms Mari Skåre with Wexford County Council chief executive Tom Enright and chairperson Cllr Barbara-Anne-Murphy.

HE Vincent Guérend, French Ambassador to Ireland paid a visit to Wexford on Monday, visiting the Presentation School on Monday afternoon.The French Ambassador HE Vincent Guerend at the Presentation secondary school with where he was greeted by head girls, Fiona Cousins, Ribh Sexton, Clodagh Whelan and Jodie Boyle, French teacher Sandrine Pak Kenny and principal Anthony Ryan.

The French Ambassador to Ireland HE Vincent Guérend at County Council headquarters with County Secretary David Minogue, Director of Services Amanda Byrne, Mayor of Wexford Cllr Garry Laffan and District Manager Angela Laffan.

The French Ambassador to Ireland HE Vincent Guérend visiting the Presentation secondary school with (l to r) students Fleur Lambert, Guiliette Devitt and Jane Devitt, whose mothers are French, the school's French teacher Sandrine Pak-Kenny and principal Anthony Ryan.

The French and Norwegian ambassadors to Ireland both paid official visits to Wexford on the same day, hoping to foster tourism, education and business links with the county.

The French Ambassador, His Excellency Vincent Guerend visited the Hatch Lab in Gorey and then travelled to Wexford town where he was formally welcomed by the Mayor of Wexford Cllr Garry Laffan at County Hall in Carricklawn.

The ambassador met with the District Manager Angela Laffan, Director of Services for HR, Corporate Services and Special Projects Amanda Byrne and the County Secretary David Minogue.

He also called to the Presentation secondary school where he met the principal Anthony Ryan and teachers and students, including the French teacher Sandrine Pak-Kenny and some students who have family connections to France.

During his visit, the ambassador emphasised that following Brexit, France is now Ireland’s nearest EU neighbour with new opportunities for improved tourism and business links between the two countries, especially with County Wexford and the south-east, due to the strategic location of Rosslare Europort.

The Norwegian Ambassador Her Excellence Mari Skare met the chairperson of Wexford County Council Cllr Barbara Ann Murphy, the chief executive Tom Enright and Head of Enterprise and Development and Acting Director of Services for Planning and Economic Development Liz Hore.

She first paid a visit to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage in Newtown Road before making her way to the County Council headquarters next door to chat with senior officials there.

Coming from a maritime-reliant country, Her Excellency Ms Skare spoke about her interest in the shared resource of the sea and its development through aquaculture, tourism and renewable energy.

The Mayor and the county council chairperson presented the ambassadors with artworks by Annette Whelan and Olga Fitzpatrick to mark their visits to Wexford.