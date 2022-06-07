Free clean-up kits will help protect coastal areas for World Ocean Day

Irish environmental charity Clean Coasts has joined forces with National Spring Clean to provide communities around Wexford with free clean-up kits for World Ocean Day which takes place on Wednesday, June 8.

This comes after a successful National Spring Clean campaign in the county, which saw over 7,100 volunteers organising over 180 clean-ups in county Wexford.

World Ocean Day highlights the important role the ocean has for our life and the planet. In 2022, the focus will once more be on the 30x30 campaign: which seeks to create a healthy ocean with abundant wildlife and to stabilize the climate so that 30 per cent of our planet’s lands, waters, and ocean are protected by 2030.

Sinead McCoy, Coastal Communities Manager said, “We are overwhelmed with the support we’ve received from the public. In under 72 hours over 230 clean-ups had already registered on the Clean Coasts website. Now over 4,000 volunteers are set to take action for World Ocean Day by organising or joining a clean-up event around Ireland.”

Volunteers who didn’t manage to secure a clean-up kit can still take action by joining an existing clean-up, a list of which can be found on the Clean Coasts website.

Wexford County Council (WCC) has made steps to combat erosion at some coastal beaches, including Morriscastle Strand. The dune beside the entrance to the beach has been suffering from quite severe erosion, so the council arranged for chestnut pail fencing to be erected and then teamed up Clean Coasts to plant marram grass within these fenced areas.

In 2021, the initiative changed its name from “World Oceans Day” to “World Ocean Day”. By dropping the “s”, its organisers wanted to highlight the fact that we are all connected by a large ocean. This shared ocean supports all life on the planet, by producing most of the oxygen we breathe and regulating climate. No matter where we live, we all depend on the ocean to survive.

This means that each piece of marine litter removed from a beach, river, lake, park or street in Ireland, will have a positive impact on a global scale.