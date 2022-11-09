Freak Wexford tornado leaves trail of ‘pure and utter devastation’ – ‘Two or three minutes and it was all over’

03/11/2022. Storm damage, Tornado like event hit John Staffords house at Balliniry, Ramsgrange. Pictured is a demolished shed whick fell in the storm. Photograph: Patrick Browne

8/11/2022 Kehoe's farm in Foulksmills damaged from tornado. Roof taken off the shed. Photo; Mary Browne

03/11/2022. Storm damage, Tornado like event hit John Staffords house at Balliniry, Ramsgrange. Shed sheeting ended up in the conservatory. Photograph: Patrick Browne

03/11/2022. Storm damage, Tornado like event hit John Staffords house at Balliniry, Ramsgrange. Pictured is John Stafford at his house. Photograph: Patrick Browne

03/11/2022. Storm damage, Tornado like event hit John Staffords house at Balliniry, Ramsgrange. Pictured is the danaged shed. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Kehoe's farm in Foulksmills damaged from tornado. Brendan, Elizabeth and James Kehoe photographed in their milking parlour where the roof was taken off in the tornado. Photo; Mary Browne

The tornado which swept through Clongeen and Foulksmills on Wednesday ‘was pure and utter devastation’ to numerous households and farms.

John Stafford feared for his children's lives and his own life when the storm hit his home and farm at Balliniry, Ramsgrange, at around 12.20 p.m.

"I was in the shed and the whole end blew out. It flattened another shed and it went through another shed and the timber from the last shed ripped off the two front doors of the conservatory and went out the other side.”

John said some of the timber flew on top of the roof of the family home.

"There were holes in the roof and it blew off the top of the chimney.”

Expand Close 03/11/2022. Storm damage, Tornado like event hit John Staffords house at Balliniry, Ramsgrange. Pictured is John Stafford at his house. Photograph: Patrick Browne / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 03/11/2022. Storm damage, Tornado like event hit John Staffords house at Balliniry, Ramsgrange. Pictured is John Stafford at his house. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Exposed to high winds, properties all around Clongeen, Ballycullane and Foulksmills were hit, and roofs were ripped off a number of houses, with others losing slates.

John said there was little more than a breeze when he looked out, but it whipped into a swirling mini tornado.

"I was lucky I was in the shed. A bit of galvanised steel sheeting off the back of the shed almost hit me.”

Expand Close 03/11/2022. Storm damage, Tornado like event hit John Staffords house at Balliniry, Ramsgrange. Shed sheeting ended up in the conservatory. Photograph: Patrick Browne / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 03/11/2022. Storm damage, Tornado like event hit John Staffords house at Balliniry, Ramsgrange. Shed sheeting ended up in the conservatory. Photograph: Patrick Browne

His thoughts turned immediately to his children Ashling (11) and Peter (6) who were in the house.

“I was running up the yard when my wife Anne rang and said they were Ok. It was unreal. The kids could have been in the conservatory. Luckily they weren’t.”

John (49) said neither he nor his father Peter (87) has ever seen anything like the sudden change in weather.

Expand Close 03/11/2022. Storm damage, Tornado like event hit John Staffords house at Balliniry, Ramsgrange. Pictured is a demolished shed whick fell in the storm. Photograph: Patrick Browne / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 03/11/2022. Storm damage, Tornado like event hit John Staffords house at Balliniry, Ramsgrange. Pictured is a demolished shed whick fell in the storm. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Read More

“It took the ridge caps of the house next door as well. Two or three minutes and it was all over. There was an awful lot of damage. Three or four houses had cracks in the bedroom walls where the chimney tops came off.”

John said the community has rallied around him and everyone affected.

Expand Close 03/11/2022. Storm damage, Tornado like event hit John Staffords house at Balliniry, Ramsgrange. A damaged tractor. Photograph: Patrick Browne / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 03/11/2022. Storm damage, Tornado like event hit John Staffords house at Balliniry, Ramsgrange. A damaged tractor. Photograph: Patrick Browne

"They’re trying to give a hand and have been brilliant.”

He said thankfully none of his cattle were injured and is thankful that there was no loss of life.

"Life goes on. You can replace houses and sheds but you can’t replace a person.”

Expand Close 03/11/2022. Storm damage, Tornado like event hit John Staffords house at Balliniry, Ramsgrange. Pictured is the danaged shed. Photograph: Patrick Browne / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 03/11/2022. Storm damage, Tornado like event hit John Staffords house at Balliniry, Ramsgrange. Pictured is the danaged shed. Photograph: Patrick Browne

James Kehoe said he got a call at around 12.30 p.m. from a neighbour saying two windows had blown out at his property.

"We went over, me and my father Brendan, and noticed there was a track of trees going the whole way from the farm. Every tree along the avenue was ripped out of it. These are 150ft trees! This was like a God honest tornado.

"We went into the fields and there was a hedgerow that it had tracked along 30 metres on either side and there were circle marks in the ground. The wind was spinning the trees around in circles.”

John said the scene that greeted them “was just pure and utter devastation”.

Expand Close 8/11/2022 Kehoe's farm in Foulksmills damaged from tornado. Roof taken off the shed. Photo; Mary Browne / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 8/11/2022 Kehoe's farm in Foulksmills damaged from tornado. Roof taken off the shed. Photo; Mary Browne

"We saw our main shed for housing the animals was ripped to ribbons and the old shed was also ripped to ribbons. The main shed is state-of-the-art. We keep 100 animals in it and it’s about eight spans long. The roof was ripped apart and the walls taken off. The steel structure is still standing but bits of the 8in thick steel supports were twisted and bent.”

At least one cow died trying to escape the collapsing shed when the mini tornado blew out the back door.

James said the track of the mini tornado was visible from 500 metres away.

"A neighbour tried to take a video of the storm only for the window to blow in. We were standing here milking the cows with the rain coming in on Thursday. We are still assessing what’s going on. There is a possible loss of young calves.”