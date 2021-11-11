Fr. John Carroll to retire from Diocese of Ferns roles as part of new Bishop’s reshuffle

GLYNN Barntown priest John Carroll is to retire from a number of positions which he held within the Diocese of Ferns as part of a reshuffle being overseen by newly ordained Bishop Ger Nash.

Fr. Carroll (55) has served more than 20 years in the Bishop’s Office, but it was confirmed in a release from the Diocese that he is to step aside from a number of the roles he’s held in recent years, while he will remain in his post as Parish Priest for Glynn Barntown.

The statement revealed that “Fr. John Carroll is to retire as Diocesan Secretary, Chancellor, Diocesan Communications Officer, St Aidan’s Trust Secretary and representative to Trócaire for the Diocese of Ferns.”

Replacing Fr. Carroll as Diocesan Secretary and secretary for St Aidan’s Diocesan Trust will be Ms Patricia Murphy. Fr. James Murphy will take over as Chancellor for the Diocese. Fr. Odhrán Furlong will take over as Diocesan Communications Officer and spokesperson, while Fr. Roger O’Neill and Fr. Tomás Kehoe will take over roles within the Property Committee and St Aidan’s Diocesan Trust. Fr. Billy Caulfield will now be the Diocesan representative to Trócaire.

Speaking after the announcement, Fr. Carroll reflected that it was simply time for change.

"I suppose this is the fourth administration that I’ve been involved in,” he said. “I’m coming into my 22nd year at it now. There comes a time for terms of office to come to an end and I think it’s time for new blood and a new thinking to come in. I suppose it was something we were thinking about towards the end of the last administration, but it’s been implemented now in this one.”

While Fr Carroll will continue to play his active role in his own parish, his workload will be significantly reduced as a result of the changes.

"I’m 55 now; my Premier League days I think are well behind me at this stage,” he smiled.

The new appointments will come into effect on December 1 of this year.