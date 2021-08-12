Four saved from sinking yacht off Wexford coast

Four people had a lucky escape this morning (Thursday) after they were plucked from a sinking yacht some 50 miles from the Wexford Coast in the early hours.

Kilmore Quay RNLI leapt into action, launching the lifeboat at 2.44 a.m. to assess the situation, which saw the vessel sustain rudder damage south of Kilmore Quay. Coxswain Eugene Kehoe, who was recently awarded the RNLI bronze medal for gallantry, mobilised with a crew of four. The yacht had been travelling from Dublin to Vigo in Spain and left Kilmore Quay yesterday afternoon.

While en route, the lifeboat crew were told that the yacht's crew had made the decision to turn back and slowly make their way to Kilmore Quay. Arriving at the location at 5.30 a.m., the lifeboat crew checked that all onboard the yacht were safe and well before fully assessing the situation. A decision was made to establish a towline and return the vessel to the nearest port which was Kilmore Quay.

However, the situation became more difficult as the yacht began to take on water. Lifeboat crew placed a salvage pump on the vessel, but such was the speed at which the vessel was taking on water, it wasn’t enough to prevent the sinking of the yacht. A second salvage pump was requested by the Irish Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 117 from Waterford which was also tasked to the scene. However, it was decided at this stage to remove the four people from the yacht and transfer them safely onto the lifeboat, before the yacht subsequently sank.

The casualties were brought back to the quay where they arrived, safe and sound at approximately 11 a.m.

Speaking following the call out, Kilmore Quay RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager John Grace, said: ‘It is always sad when a vessel is lost at sea but thankfully the crew onboard the yacht was safely rescued and are now back on shore. The casualties did the right thing in raising the alarm when they encountered problems in the early hours of this morning which helped to prevent the situation from becoming much worse. Despite the best efforts of everyone on scene, the vessel took on a lot of water. Our priority then was to ensure that the casualties were taken off the yacht and transferred safely on to the lifeboat.

‘We would like to wish the casualties well following their ordeal this morning and we would like to commend our volunteers who despite the early call and darkness of night, did not hesitate to respond.’

The Kilmore Quay RNLI lifeboat crew involved in the call out were Coxswain Eugene Kehoe, mechanic Philip Walsh and crew members Aidan Bates, Sean Furlong and Nigel Kehoe.



