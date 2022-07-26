Four hospitalised after Clonard Road crash in Wexford

One of the cars involved in the collision on the Clonard Road on Monday evening. The other was left on its side.

FOUR people were rushed to hospital on Monday evening after a car overturned following a collision at a notorious junction in Clonard.

Emergency services rushed to the scene shortly before 6 p.m. at the Clonard Road junction at Glenville, with the national ambulance service, the fire service and gardaí all in attendance.

The two cars collided at the crossroads, leaving one, carrying two parents and a teenager who were on holidays, on it side. All three were taken to hospital, along with the single occupant of the other vehicle, believed to be local.

The road was closed for a time while the injured parties were taken by ambulance to Wexford General Hospital for further treatment. Their injuries were described as relatively minor and it is hoped they’ll make a full recovery.

Expressing his best wishes for those involved in the collision, Independent councillor Leonard Kelly was disappointed to learn of another accident on a stretch of road that which he’s been raising with officials for quite some time.

Having seen the debris at the junction, Cllr Kelly also noted that there are poles placed in the ground, which are still awaiting stop signs – ones he was assured would be installed some time ago.

"I met with residents at that junction a year and a half ago,” he said. “Based on the incidents they were witnessing on an ongoing basis, it was decided that this was a dangerous spot. Having raised the matter with our Borough Engineer, it was decided that the solution would be a four-point stop, like on the road at Baldwinstown.

"I’m confident that accidents would be reduced or eliminated if this were in place. However, for some reason, it hasn’t been done yet. I’ve raised it so many times and even offered to use my discretionary funds, but I was told it wasn't needed. We have a new borough engineer in place now and I will make sure that this is at the top of the agenda.”

Cllr Kelly says he would like to see safety issues on the Clonard Road as a whole addressed.

"I think that the 60km/h speed limit there is just too fast," he said. “It should be lowered to 50km/h and the previous borough engineer had also committed to looking at traffic calming at Cluain Dara to make it easier to cross there. It's an accident waiting to happen. In fact, we had a child knocked down there not too long ago, but we really don’t want to see anything more serious occur on this stretch.”