GARDAÍ say that they are ruling out foul play after the body of a man aged in his 30s was discovered at a house in Kerlogue Manor in Wexford town in the early hours of yesterday (Wednesday) morning.

Gardaí, the National Ambulance Service and the Fire Service attended the scene at the newly constructed housing estate on the Rosslare Road and there was a garda presence at the house for the majority of yesterday.

The man's remains were removed to University Hospital Waterford for a post mortem examination, the results of which gardaí stated would “determine the course of the investigation”.

Having obtained the results, gardaí say that any hint of foul play can now be ruled out.

"There’ll be no criminal investigation and no foul play is suspected,” a Garda source said. “The pathologist was happy enough with the results of the post mortem and it will now go to the Wexford coroner to determine the cause of death. Meanwhile, we’re still making general enquiries.”

Gardaí carried out door to door enquiries at a number of neighbouring properties in the housing estate yesterday.