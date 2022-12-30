Former Wexford TD recalls meeting Pelé as the world mourns the Brazilian legend’s passing

AS the world mourned the loss of perhaps the first truly global football icon, the legendary Pelé, in New Ross it was cause for former TD Sean Connick to blow the dust off an old photo dear to his heart.

Back in 2009, Sean had a chance encounter with Pelé while the Brazilian icon was visiting the country, and he managed to get a photo with a man who he describes as “a true boyhood hero”.

"I was in the Dáil at the time and I used to stay in The Burlington,” Sean explains. “One morning I came down and I was heading into work when I noticed there was a lot of activity in the lobby. I noticed an old neighbour of mine (Enda Waters) was one of several gardaí around the place and I asked him what was going on. He told me Pelé was in town and said if I hung around for a minute, I might have the chance to meet him.”

Sean’s mind was blown.

"As a child, prior to my accident, soccer was a huge thing for me,” he recalls. “When we were playing out in the street and doing the commentary, it was always Pelé that you were trying to emulate. We used to collect these football cards and I remember having Peter Bonetti and Billy Bremner and those lads from the 70s, but if you had a card with Pelé on it...that was the Holy Grail!”

Reverting to his childhood, Sean patiently waited in the lobby of the hotel before the man, the myth, the legend, Pelé finally arrived in front of him.

"He came towards me and my friend asked him if he wouldn’t mind saying hello,” Sean said. “I was so thrilled. This man was a global hero and was world renowned. We shook hands and I told him how thrilled I was to meet him and thanked him for all the work he had done and was continuing to do. I was overwhelmed to be honest. I asked him for a photo and he said ‘no problem’ and that photo is something I treasure now.

"He was so relaxed and he was happy to stop and chat for a minute or two.”

Like the rest of us, Sean thoroughly enjoyed this year’s World Cup Final with Messi and Mbappé battling it out on the biggest stage, but for him, Pelé holds a unique place in football history.

"He has to be the best ever,” he said. “It’s difficult to say when you are comparing different eras, but he’s certainly up there with the greatest of all time. When the pressure came on in the recent World Cup Final, Messi and Mbappé rose to the occasion. But equally, Pelé had been doing that for years too.

"You have to remember that back when I was a child, we didn’t have the same access to footage of these games and footballers. It was largely word of mouth. And yet, as we played on the street in New Ross, it was Pelé that everyone wanted to be. I think that tells you everything.

"In terms of meeting him, I was just so thrilled and it’s an opportunity that I’m eternally grateful that I got.”

Also grateful to have seen the Brazilian legend in the flesh was legendary football coach and now Head of Football Operations at Wexford FC, John Godkin.

He made the journey as a nine year-old to Dalymount Park to see Pelé’s Santos take on a Bohemians/Drumcondra selected XI.

"I was very young making the trip,” John recalled. “I remember it was a packed house though. The atmosphere was electric and everyone was keen to get a glimpse of Pelé and other members of the Brazilian team. I think they (Santos) were world club champions at the time.

"Having said that, my lasting memories of Pelé were watching him on TV. He was one of the greatest.”