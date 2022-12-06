Former Wexford ambulance worker brands current NAS system ‘laughable’ and calls for review of service

A former ambulance worker from Gorey has called the current system operated by the National Ambulance Service “laughable” and aims to highlight the serious ambulance delays experienced by many people around the country in a bid to inspire change.

Ramsfort resident Tommy Kinsella retired from the ambulance service in 2001 after 19 years of service in Wexford. Reports of ambulance delays shared with him by former colleagues and members of the public since his retirement have prompted him to speak out about the system adopted by the service in recent decades, which he believes is not fit for purpose.

Tommy has criticised the current centralised system, specifically the service agreement that states that the nearest available ambulance unit will be dispatched within 90 seconds of a 999 call. This means that ambulances may be sent to an incident hundreds of kilometres away, leading to long waits for those requiring emergency medical care.

“The system is ridiculous now, it is laughable,” he said. “The system before was so simple but there was nothing wrong with it. I would like to see it being returned to the way it was.”

"The way it is now, the first ambulance that gets the call is sent there, even if another one would get there faster once their current job was finished. Surely it is more important to get to the emergency quickly than to respond to the call in 90 seconds.”

While Tommy has heard of many delays in the years since his retirement, it is a recent accident involving a family friend that prompted him to speak out. This friend, who does not wish to be named, experienced a fall in a graveyard in Gorey and injured her hip and leg. She waited for three hours for an ambulance, which travelled to the scene from Kildare.

Another person known to Tommy waited for four and a half hours for an ambulance to arrive at his home in Tipperary. He heard of similar delays from many other people in recent years.

"I do not remember waits like these during my time in the service. The control was done by notebook and pen. The man who was in charge of the service for the county had been in the service for quite a number of years on the road. He knew what it was like to be on the road. When he went home in the evening, he gave the notebook to the night telephonist in the hospital. The service was controlled at night and at weekends by these telephonists. On some occasions, help was asked for from neighbouring counties but not very often. In my time, I only remember the Arklow ambulance coming to Gorey on one occasion. This means Wexford was looked after by Wexford’s own service,” he said. “The people who worked in the service knew the area that they generally worked in and had a fair idea of the next area. It is generally believed that, in emergency services, local knowledge is very important.”

Tommy highlighted the strain being put on some of his former colleagues as a result of the current system. One of these people, who does not wish to be named, told him about the high turnover and long shifts in the service.

"He told me that recently, while doing a cover shift, he was on the road for eleven hours, covered roads in five different counties and only brought one person to hospital. In my time n the service, I only hit five counties in 19 years. Four of these counties were because of hospital transfers,” said Tommy.

“Being cynical, I would ask, would a patient be better going to hospital in the back of a van than waiting two, three or four hours for an ambulance?”

Tommy also criticised the recruitment practices currently used by the National Ambulance Service, which sees people being recruited at a national level.

"When I started in the service, I knew I would be working in Gorey. Now people don't know where they will be sent,” he said.

The high level of qualifications required for NAS staff is one improvement that has been made to the service in recent years, said Tommy.

Tommy has outlined his concerns in letters to the Minister for Health and representatives for the National Ambulance Service. He is calling for the service to be investigated by an outside committee.

When contacted for a comment regarding the centralised system and ambulance delays, a spokesperson for the HSE said:

“The National Ambulance Service (NAS) operates on a national basis and mobilises responses to calls for assistance based on patient needs, ambulances may travel to and be dispatched from various locations irrespective of their base as they are not confined to work in geographical areas. The current deployment model is designed around international best practice and has eliminated previous practices where the nearest ambulance was not always dispatched due to former legacy boundaries.

Demand via the 999 service has increased by 14% since 2019. To ensure those patients with life threatening or potentially life threatening illness or injury receive the fastest response, all 999 calls are clinically triaged. National aggregate response times targets for these calls are set out in the HSE’s National Service Plan each year and are described as ECHO (Life threatening cardiac or respiratory arrest) or DELTA (life threatening illness or injury, other than cardiac arrest). These calls account for approximately 48% of all 999 calls.

80% of calls described as ECHO (Life threatening cardiac or respiratory arrest) and 50% DELTA (life threatening illness or injury, other than cardiac arrest) are subject to response times targets of 18 minutes and 59 seconds or less by a patient carrying vehicle. These targets are national aggregate targets, i.e. an average of performance achievement across the country. The 18.59 minute target was originally recommended in 2012 as part of a report by HIQA to the Minister for Health and the HSE under section 8(1)j of the Health Act 2007. In addition to response time targets NAS also uses Clinical Key Performance Indicators to better measure patient outcomes rather than time based targets alone which have limited clinical relevance.

All other 999 calls (approximately 52%) are not encompassed by any response time target, are responded to in priority order based on clinical triage and when a response resource becomes available, hence during very busy periods, these calls can wait longer for a response. Thankfully, it remains the case that the majority of 999 calls do not relate to life threatening emergencies.

In the case of the lower acuity 999 calls, these can be further triaged through our Clinical Hub by trained doctors and nurses to establish if sending an emergency ambulance is appropriate compared to other options such as self care, visiting a Pharmacy, a GP or GP Out of Hours Service.”