Former RTE presenter Mary Kennedy named guest speaker at New Ross Summer School tea party

The most famous Irish tea party in history is set to be re-enacted at the JFK Arboretum in during the annual Kennedy Summer School on the afternoon of Thursday, September 8.

The Kennedy Summer School will celebrate the iconic presidential visit of John F Kennedy to New Ross and Dunganstown with a special event of talks, entertainment and afternoon tea.

The event will be hosted by Chief Executive of the JFK Trust New Ross Sean Connick, and will feature guest personality Mary Kennedy who will talk about her career paths and life after RTÉ.

During the event celebrated mezzo-soprano, Olga Doroshchuk will perform. Doroshchuk is a Ukrainian opera singer film and theatre actress who came to Ireland in April due to the war in her homeland.

In addition, the rare film footage of the visit of President John F Kennedy captured by the late Peggy Walsh will also be screened.

Guests to the event will be treated to an array of pastries and cakes and of course a traditional fruit cake, which is what President John F. Kennedy along with his sisters Eunice Shriver and Jean Kennedy-Smith were served by his cousin Mary Ryan during his visit in 1963.

These delicious treats will be made by the expert members of the Wexford Federation Irish Country Women's Association.

During his visit, the President cut a slice of the cake, which he ended up giving to Mary Ryan, his second cousin-once-removed. He thanked her and her friends for doing all of the cooking and offered a toast, “a cup of tea to all the Kennedys who went and all the Kennedys who stayed”.

Taking place from Thursday, September 8 till Saturday, September 10, the annual summer school is set to host a number of expert discussions and is billed as 'A Festival of Irish and American, History, Politics and Culture’.

There will be over 40 guest speakers participating with United States Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin set to officially open the event. The programme of events and tickets are now available online at www.kennedysummerschool.ie or call St Michael’s Theatre on 051 421255.