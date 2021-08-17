Wexford

Forging a new chapter in the proud history of Bunclody

Official re-opening of Nolan's Forge, Foundry Lane, Bunclody on Wednesday. Willie Kelly, Maureen Coleman, Nan Kelly, John Chapman and Annie Chapman. Expand
Official re-opening of Nolan's Forge, Foundry Lane, Bunclody on Wednesday. Jim Coleman, Tom Foley, Pat Rellis and Liam Kelly. Expand
Official re-opening of Nolan's Forge, Foundry Lane, Bunclody on Wednesday. Bridie Breen, Kevin Morrissey and Bernadette Byrne. Expand
Official re-opening of Nolan's Forge, Foundry Lane, Bunclody on Wednesday. John Tobin, Bobby Redmond and Colm Power. Expand
Official re-opening of Nolan's Forge, Foundry Lane, Bunclody on Wednesday. Thomas Sinnott and Mick Breen. Expand
Official re-opening of Nolan's Forge, Foundry Lane, Bunclody on Wednesday. Marita Byrne, Kitty Mahon and Aileen White. Expand
Official re-opening of Nolan's Forge, Foundry Lane, Bunclody on Wednesday. Catherine Byrne, Marian Breen and Essie Morris. Expand
Official re-opening of Nolan's Forge, Foundry Lane, Bunclody on Wednesday. Blacksmith Finn O'Driscoll and Charlie Watts. Expand
Official re-opening of Nolan's Forge, Foundry Lane, Bunclody on Wednesday. Tin smith Andy Connors. Expand
Official re-opening of Nolan's Forge, Foundry Lane, Bunclody on Wednesday. Peter Foley beside his wood sculptur of hurling legend Tony Doran. Expand

Wexford

Brendan Keane

HISTORY was re-ignited in Bunclody last week when the fire in one of the town’s most well known forges was lit once again for the first time in almost 30 years.

Nolan’s Forge is located in Foundry Lane, just off Chapel Lane, and the building had become derelict in the years since the late Martin Nolan, a farrier and blacksmith, passed away in 1992.

The building was in an extreme state of dereliction when local man, Liam Kelly, and his family decided to take it over and reinstate it to its former glory.

