Forging a new chapter in the proud history of Bunclody

HISTORY was re-ignited in Bunclody last week when the fire in one of the town’s most well known forges was lit once again for the first time in almost 30 years.

Nolan’s Forge is located in Foundry Lane, just off Chapel Lane, and the building had become derelict in the years since the late Martin Nolan, a farrier and blacksmith, passed away in 1992.

The building was in an extreme state of dereliction when local man, Liam Kelly, and his family decided to take it over and reinstate it to its former glory.

On Wednesday, Liam’s dream was realised when the forge opened its doors to the public once again for what was an extremely successful open day event.

Speaking to this newspaper Liam said the idea to renovate the forge was something very personal for him because it was a place that he spent time working in during his youth.

Having grown up nearby he said many young people around the the town would have spent time in the forge at some point.

‘As a kid everyone around would have got a start in it,’ said Liam.

‘We bought it 15 years ago and we began to renovate it last October,’ he added.

When Liam’s family bought it the property was in a state of complete ruin and the level of craftsmanship that went into restoring it to its former glory has been astounding.

Every facet of a working forge is in place including hammers, pincers, a rasp, cutter, hardy, tongs, counter-sink, binding stone, sledge and ball-iron.

The restoration has not only paid tribute to the Nolan family’s historic association with the town but also brought back to life one of the old world trades that is disappearing in the traditional sense.

Having been operated by three generations of the Nolan family the forge was intrinsic to the heart of the community in Bunclody between 1885 and 1992.

There is something unique and very special about forges and it’s very easy to get a sense of what it was like when they were bustling with activity. Even the smell of a forge is unique with the slight metallic hint in the air echoing the creativity at play as the hammer strikes the anvil.

For Liam Kelly and his family renovating the forge was a true labour of love and also very much a family affair.

Work was ongoing on the renovation work since October and the care and attention to detail that the Kelly family and everyone involved in the restoration has put into it is incredible.

It was something that many of those in attendance at the official opening commented on. The original timbers above the fire are still in place and some of the equipment in the forge is also original including the anvil which was given to the project by Tom Foley, out of Ballymurphy forge.

Liam said the donations made to the restoration project by a wide range of people was overwhelming.

While the bellows in the forge is not the original one it’s of a similar era and style to the one that was originally in place.

Such attention to detail was a major part of the approach taken by Liam who oversaw the renovation work.

‘It was big part of our growing up and we wanted to get it as close to what it was, as we could,’ he said.

For the opening ceremony the Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, Cllr Barbara-Anne Murphy, acted a MC and took great delight in doing so.

In particular she expressed great satisfaction at the fact that the official ‘reopening’ was being carried out by Liam Kelly’s parents, Nan and Willie Kelly.

A plaque marking the fact and named in their honour is embedded in the gable end stonework of the forge.

Congratulating the Kelly family on their work Cllr Murphy said they had restored an important component integral to the history of Bunclody.

Everything about the restoration is exemplary and in addition to bringing to life a working, functioning forge, the craftsmanship that went into the actual physical restoration of the building itself is in itself noteworthy.

It was something that Cllr Murphy remarked on when she was addressing the crowd in attendance at the opening ceremony.

‘The work and talent on display makes me proud to be both from and of Bunclody,’ said Cllr Murphy.

Those in attendance at the launch were treated to a working demonstration of the farrier and blacksmiths crafts which caused great excitement and interest on the day.

The forge was also blessed on the day by Canon Seamus de Val and Reverend Trevor Sargent and the long term aim is to have the forge included as part of a Bunclody walking trail initiative.