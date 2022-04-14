For the birds – Wexford wildlife artist Dave Daly holds first exhibition in over two years

Wexford wildlife artist Dave Daly’s first exhibition in two and a half years is opening at the Pigyard Gallery in Selskar on April 14, running until May 9.

The artist’s solo show “A Look at Nature” features some of the work he created during Covid lockdown rambles in the countryside . It’s the first time his work will be seen in public since his last annual exhibition at the Pumphouse Gallery in the Wexford Wildfowl Reserve in Ardcavan in October 2019.

Daly first began exhibiting in 1988 and has mounted over 20 exhibitions during Wexford Festival Opera. He has illustrated several books including The Complete Garden Bird Book and Bill Oddie’s Birds of Britain. He is a member of The Artists for Nature Foundation based in Holland. In 2009, he was elected to the Watercolour Society of Ireland.

Birds and their environment have always inspired him. He works in the field sketching and painting directly from life, a practice he has followed throughout his artistic career.

"Sketching something that may disappear at any moment is an exciting challenge and all the elements of working directly from life help to create a more convincing image”, he said.

"During this process, ideas for more finished watercolour paintings often materialise. I like to spend as much time as possible sketching and drawing a subject to understand it and I try to capture the subtle features that give a bird its ‘individuality’.

The Wexford-based author Jackie Hayden has credited Daly with an ability to make people look again at the marvels of the natural environment.

“Dave Daly's wildlife paintings are no mere instamatic snapshots of still life in nature. When I look at a stonechat or a hare that Dave has painted, he has almost miraculously captured that creature and kept it alive for eternity.

"When he applies that same approach to painting the landscape, a similar marvel happens. The grasses and reeds are not standing stock still, dead forever, but are imbued through Dave’s artistry with a sense of movement and life.”