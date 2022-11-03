Food Safety Authority confirm it has received ‘number of complaints’ in relation to incident at Wexford bar

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has confirmed it has received a “number of complaints” in relation to an incident which led to customers falling ill after visiting The Coal Bunker Bar in Drinagh last month. The incident in question is believed to have affected several people and has since been referred to the Environmental Health Service of the HSE.

“The FSAI has received a number of complaints in relation to this incident (at The Coal Bunker) and these were referred to the HSE,” said a spokesperson. “This is an ongoing investigation being led by Public Health in the HSE, Wexford. The source of the illness has not been identified yet. At this stage in the investigation, there is no confirmed link to food.”

When contacted for further information, the HSE issued the following statement. “HSE Public Health work in conjunction with colleagues in Environmental Health to investigate any relevant complaints received and institute control measures where appropriate. For reasons of confidentiality, we cannot comment on the details in relation to specific complaints.”

Management at The Coal Bunker were contacted by this newspaper but have yet to respond to our queries.